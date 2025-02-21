02/21/2025



Updated at 5:19 p.m.





He Real Betis has announced that on Friday afternoon the process of activation of the fertilizers for the meeting that will face the Vitoria Sport Club de Guimaraes At the Benito Villamarín stadium next Thursday, March 6, with time still to be confirmed, in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League.

Betic subscribers may activate their card for a price that ranges between 10 euros -bonus infantiles -and 30 euros -adults of the first preference amphitheater -says the club.

From this afternoon and Until next Thursday, February 27 At 2:00 p.m. you can activate through a payment link that they will receive via email and SMS. This will allow access to the stadium with the fertilizer and occupy its usual seat. Once this period is expired, the club will sell the seats corresponding to the univoted fertilizers.

«In the case of not activating the payment before the established period, The subscriber will maintain his right to acquire an entrance between 10 and 30 euros, depending on the stage of the stadium and always subject to availability, although in this case the management expenses would apply. To do this, you must access the online box office on the official website of the club, select a seat and introduce its ID and Pin «, says the CUB in its official statement.









In addition, a special promotion for the Betic Partners is announced: «Likewise, any subscriber can use its ID and PIN from the online box office on the club’s official website to buy two additional tickets for two companions in any stadium available seat with a price with a price between 20 and 35 euros (more management expenses). The partners ‘I am Betic’ can also be made with two tickets with a price between 20 and 35, plus the management expenses mentioned above ».

«The club will inform the evolution of this process during the next week. For any questions or consultation, the subscribers may contact the Bético -mail Attention Office at the Atense 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., ”concludes the club.