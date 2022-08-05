Everything used to be much cheaper. Who hasn’t thought it during the tour through the supermarket in recent months. And yes, anyone who checks the prices will soon see huge differences with – let’s say – the year 1970. Back then, consumers paid on average (converted) only 1.98 euros for a 500-gram pack of coffee, according to the consumer prices that CBS was still tracking at the time. Now the cheapest pack at the Jumbo – the private label – costs more than double, 4.49 euros.