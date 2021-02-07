Against what had transpired, the Casa Rosada finally decided to convene only to union leaders at the first meeting this Wednesday in which the implementation of a price and wage pact with the focus on containing inflation will be officially discussed.

The leaders of the business chambers will be summoned to a second meeting, which will be held possibly on Thursday, announced at the Chief of Cabinet. “And if there are scheduling problems, it would be done the other Wednesday,” added the same sources. The ministers Claudio Moroni, Matías Kulfas and Martín Guzmán are making the call.

Trade unionists and businessmen recently they will coincide in a third meeting, still undated. Thus, everything indicates that the official initiative will deliberately start at half machine.

President Alberto Fernández with chief trucker Hugo Moyano, in December.

The main axis of what the Government intends is to align prices and wages with the inflation target of 29% projected in the 2021 Budget. Private estimates are even worse: they calculate 50% inflation this year.

Prior to the call, there was a runrun among the unions because they see that the official plan was to straighten this year’s parity in that inflation parameter of 29%. For this reason, last week from the Casa Rosada they came out to clarify that “there will be no caps” on the joint.

The truth, however, is that in the unions nucleated in the CGT, it is not directly feasible for the Government to seek to put a ceiling on wage negotiations.

That of the “free paritaria” is a flag that the unions always wave, but that in fact many times turned out to be false.

“With Néstor (Kirchner) we all said that the joint organizations were free, but the truth is that we ended up signing what the Government wanted. But at that time inflation was low. Today inflation is not controlled far from it, “he said to Clarion a cegetista leader.

That same leader, on arrival and good treatment with Alberto Fernández, added: “The 30% logic can only work if it is with a trigger clause. If inflation shoots up, the agreement is updated.”

Until now, the Government had been stating in reserve that it wanted parity around 30%, for one year and without a review clause.

“We still do not know the proposal. But if the corset is very rigid it will not work, no union will accept,” agreed another Cegetista chief.

-But if the Government orders them? he asked Clarion.

– What government can give an order of this nature, that you sign down with an uncontrolled inflation?, The unionist answered.

Another historical cegetista leader completed: “All they can ask us is that let’s be cautious. Then each one will sign as allowed by their activity “

Last week, the Banking Association closed a salary agreement with a rise of 29%, supposedly in line with official wishes. The agreement was staged in Quinta de Olivos, with a photo of the President with the head of the banking union, Sergio Palazzo.

If the agreement was sought to serve as a “joint witness” for the rest of the unions, as happened a few years ago with the salary agreements of Truckers or the UOM, there is already a problem: in many unions they describe that 29% as “liar “.

It is that in truth the bank parity is for at least a couple of points more because the agreement included “profit sharing” of the sector by the workers.

There are two other key factors. One: the agreement is for 9 months and not annually, with review clauses in September and November. Two: the salary increases are in three sections: the first (11.5%) in January, the second (11.5%) in April and the last (6%) in August. In other words, with increases in the first months, the banks make sure that inflation does not leave them behind.

The CGT leadership and at least two other leaders who today have their feet outside the central but have their own weight will go to listen to the Government’s proposal this Wednesday: the truck driver Hugo moyano and the bank Palazzo.

Some of the cegetista chiefs will also travel to Tucumán this Tuesday to accompany Alberto Fernández. The President plans to meet there with businessmen from the North of the country.

Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero and Deputy Chief Cecilia Todesca with Ministers Martín Guzmán and Matías Kulfas.

Official sources admitted that the meeting will serve as a pre staging of the pact being sought between trade unionists and businessmen.

“It is also a confirmation of Alberto’s commitment to the abandoned North. 15 days ago he was in Chilecito, one of the alternate capitals,” they said at the Cabinet Headquarters.