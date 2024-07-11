Home page World

In 2024, there will also be an explosion in prices for holidays in Italy on beaches, in restaurants and hotels. The increase in costs is particularly high.

Rome – While Austria is taking controversial measures against holiday traffic, Italy is preparing for the influx of tourists from Europe and all over the world. The popular holiday destination on the Mediterranean is once again experiencing a real boom in the summer months.

Expensive holidays in Italy: Prices for restaurants, accommodation and beach resorts rise again

After the pandemic, the number of tourists from abroad has risen sharply again. The number of guests from Austria alone who spend their holidays in Italy has increased by 0.5 percent compared to last year. According to a survey by the tourism association Assoturismo Confesercenti, this amounts to 1.3 million arrivals and 5.3 million overnight stays. Other countries such as Germany are unlikely to be left behind by the rush.

But in order to fully enjoy the beaches, the sights and the Dolce Vita, holidaymakers must apparently dig deep into their own pockets for travel, accommodation, beach resorts and restaurants, as the Prices in Italy rise dramatically again.

Costs for holidays in Italy in 2024 are exploding: Prices for overnight stays are rising dramatically

The research center Centro Studi Conflavoro has found in its latest report that accommodation costs in Italy are up to 23 percent higher than in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, prices vary considerably depending on the region.

Parasols and loungers on the beach of Sant Andrea, west coast of Elba. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Karlheinz Irlmeier

The high prices for holidays in Italy in 2024 are also highlighted by an analysis by the consumer protection association Assoutenti. In the most expensive week of the summer season (12 to 18 August), the association recorded a real explosion compared to the previous year. According to the analysis, in one seaside resort in Italy, even the cost of a hotel in the lowest price range has risen by more than 19 percent. For example, a family with two children must budget at least 872 euros for a stay in Bibione, while in Porto Cervo on Sardinia up to 3500 euros can be due.

Transport costs in Italy are rising: holidaymakers must prepare for higher prices

But it is not only the prices for overnight stays on holiday in Italy that are affected by the price explosion. Transport costs have also increased sharply. In particular, the ferries to the popular holiday resorts on the islands, visitors have to pay a lot more in summerThe average price increase compared to the previous year is 6.3 percent.

There is only one exception that proves the rule: only on the route from Civitavecchia near Rome to Olbia in Sardinia does the Assoutenti study record a drop in prices of 7.4 percent.

Expensive beaches in Italy 2024: sun loungers and parasols cost up to 80 euros a day

Even the usual leisure activities on Italy’s beaches can turn into an expensive pleasure. After all, Italy’s beach prices are becoming “more expensive and elitist every year”. According to the study, the prices for beach services have risen by eleven percent compared to the previous year and visitors will increasingly have to pay at more and more beaches on their Italian vacation in 2024. A deck chair and parasol can cost 20 to 80 euros per day, depending on the bathing establishment and vacation destination.

Sports fans will also have to dig deeper into their pockets. For example, price increases of up to 25 percent can be expected for yoga and Pilates courses.

Eating on holiday in Italy: Prices for ice cream or pizza in cafes and restaurants are rising

Italy’s gastronomy sector is also not spared from the price increases. In Rome, every “gelateria” has become an exclusive establishment due to its almost endless range of ice cream flavors, consumer protection associations recently complained.

The result: holidaymakers and locals alike can expect that they will no longer be able to buy a small ice cream in an ice cream parlor with a view of the Trevi Fountain in Rome for less than five euros. A visit to a pizzeria is also no longer as friendly to the holiday budget as it used to be. Only in less touristy places in Italy can guests still hope to get a pizza Margherita for under ten euros in restaurants.

Price explosion on holidays in Italy: bright spots for tolls and petrol – shadows at motorway service stations

One bright spot for a holiday in Italy can at least be seen in the toll fees on the motorways and the petrol prices, which are at a stable level compared to summer 2023.

The same does not apply, however, to the rising prices at motorway service stations. Consumer protection associations are complaining about the increasing costs there. As the Altroconsumo association has apparently found, customers there have to pay up to eight euros for a sandwich. In comparison, in a normal bar in Italy a sandwich can cost up to 70 percent less. This is another example of an expert warning about the Croatia scenario and sounding the alarm about tourism due to the “unbearable prices” in Italy.

But the price hammer doesn’t stop there. The study recorded a price increase of between twelve and 26 percent for a cappuccino. Tourists and travelers should therefore be careful that their budget for their Italian vacation doesn’t take a serious hit before they even reach their actual destination.