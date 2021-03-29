Given the lack of diversity in premium models, the battle for cell phone supremacy in Argentina is taking place in the mid-range. In this segment, the strategy of the main competitors is to provide their products with some differential feature.

To maintain a presence in this hot zone where manufacturers compete, in the last month five new teams landed in the country.

Its about Moto G30, ZTE Blade V Smart, Alcatel 3X Plus, which do not reach 30 thousand pesos. Meanwhile he Samsung Galaxy A52 and LG K61, still without price, will be in gondola from next week.

A study by International Data Corporation (IDC) reveals that users prioritized mid-range smartphones, priced between $ 100 and $ 400Therefore, this category has a market share of 60%.

High-end equipment, such as the iPhone, is reserved for few users. EFE / Justin Lane

The report also shows that devices under $ 400 accounted for 85% of smartphone sales in most countries.

These kits do not come with stereo speakers that never distort, a screen so bright it can be seen in sunlight, fingerprint under the glass or glass finish reinforced with Gorilla Glass Victus.

But instead they offer well-balanced power, with a 4-core processor and 4GB of RAM memory, so you don’t falter when demanded with several activities simultaneously.

At this point, a battery is added that provides a range of 24 hours – where the 5,000 mAh begins to consolidate – or about 8 hours of screen on.

Storage is not a problem either, where 128 GB becomes the norm. If you combine this capability with some of the cloud services (Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox) you can practically store movies, 4K videos and discs in Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) format.

.Most come with a module of at least 4 small rear lenses but good performance and an ever-expanding menu of options for different shots using AI, scene optimizer, special focus, and digital zoom.

The front camera, which rises to 13MP, achieves quite acceptable selfies during the day, with efficient AF and a good level of detail in the foreground through some facial beauty function.

Moto G30. With a 6.5 ”Max Vision HD + screen (1,600 by 720) and an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It is the most recent release from Motorola, along with the G100. It comes with a 6.5 ”(1,600 by 720) Max Vision HD + display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Within its four-camera system, the main sensor is 64 MP, accompanied by a macro camera for detailed records, an ultra-wide angle and a depth sensor. On the other side is a front camera with a drop-shaped notch, with a 13 MP sensor.

As for the chip, it has a Snapdragon 662, a memory of 128 GB and a 5,000mAh battery, as well as a TurboPower charger inside the box. On sale for $ 29,999.

ZTE Blade V Smart. Highlights its 5,000 mAh performance battery, 128GB internal memory and 4GB RAM and an 8-core chip. $ 28,999

The highlight of its configuration is its 5,000 mAh battery of performance, an internal memory of 128GB and RAM of 4GB and a Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 processor, eight cores at 2Ghz.

His camera trident (16MP, 8MP and 2MP) whose lenses are embedded with artificial intelligence to obtain increasingly professional photos.

The front camera is 8MP for sharp selfies that can be enjoyed on the 6.49 ”HD + Full Display (1,560 by 720) screen. It sells for $ 28,999.

Alcatel 3X Plus. It brings 128GB of storage and 4GB of processing memory. It has an immersive 6.22 ”screen, HD + resolution (1,520 by 720). $ 23,999.

It includes an octacore processor, 128GB of storage memory, and 4GB of processing memory. It has an immersive 6.22 ”screen, HD + resolution (1,520 by 720), mini Notch and a 19: 9 display.

The triple rear camera offers wide-angle with a 118-degree field of view, real-time blur, night video, scene detection with artificial intelligence, panoramic photography and HDR. It is at $ 23,999.

Galaxy A52. A 6.5 ”Super Amoled screen with FHD + resolution (1,080 by 2,400) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The main camera is 64 MP and can obtain a digital zoom of up to 10 times. It arrives in April.

Weeks ago, Samsung announced the arrival of the Galaxy A52 and also the A72. His two teams to battle in the middle zone. Due to its characteristics, it is one step ahead of its immediate rivals.

The A52 has a 6.5 ”Super Amoled with FHD + resolution (1,080 by 2,400) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. This more power-consuming refresh rate can be adjusted to the standard level (60 Hz) when not in use. used to play.

The main camera is 64 MP you can get a digital zoom of up to 10 times. The sensor is accompanied by an f / 1.8 lens and is also optically stabilized.

It is supported by a 12 MP (f / 2.2) sensor for the super wide angle camera, 5 MP (f / 2.4) for macro focus and another 5 MP (f / 2.4) for depth readings.

The 32 MP selfie camera is discreetly perforated at the top center. Inside they are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G eight-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 of space.

LG K61. Its display is 6.53 “in a cinematic format, with Full HD + resolution (2,340 by 1,080 pixels) and a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, where the screen will occupy 82.5%. It will arrive in April.

The LG K61, which was presented with the K51S and the K41S, is the greatest exponent of this line.

Its display is 6.53 ”in a cinematic format, with Full HD + resolution (2,340 by 1,080 pixels) and a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, where the screen will occupy 82.5% of the front of the equipment Its matrix of four rear cameras It has a 48 MP main, an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 5 MP that detects depth. The front reaches 16 MP.

And although it does not resist water (certified by IP8) it has MIL-STD-810G military certification, this means it passed the tests to withstand shocks, low and high temperatures, in addition to withstanding humidity.

