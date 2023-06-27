According to the ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Al-Alaywi, who confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency:
- There are great efforts to recover antiquities. Two years ago, 17,338 artifacts were recovered from the United States and a number of countries, as well as the Gilgamesh tablet, which is the first clay tablet on which the first epic of Gilgamesh was written in creation 3500 years ago BC, in addition to the Sumerian ram that It is a clay model that was returned to Iraq.
- A month and a half ago, within the framework of the great recovery file, 6,000 artifacts that were borrowed from the British Museum 100 years ago were returned from England.
recovery mechanisms
- The Ministry continues to work on this file through the recovery department, which follows through private channels where a smuggled or stolen Iraqi artifact might be located, or through random digging, where we organize a file and approach the party that we know of the presence of the piece in one of the countries, then the delegations begin to visit it And work to return the piece to the Iraqi Museum.
ISIS crimes
Terrorism played an ugly role in sabotaging some archaeological areas by stealing many artifacts, especially from the city of Mosul, which contains important archaeological treasures.
In addition to the theft of antiquities from the museum years ago due to the circumstances of the war that passed through Iraq and the accompanying security chaos, as well as the dangerous random exhumation that we suffer from in some remote areas.
restoration methods
The antiquities that return to Iraq through the recovery file are examined and a special examination is conducted, through experts and technicians, and if they need restoration and maintenance, there is a specialized committee and departments to look into these artifacts, and prepare them for maintenance and restoration work in accordance with the applicable international standards.
High government interest
Observers believe that the Iraqi authorities’ placing the issue of smuggled antiquities at the center of their concerns constitutes a positive development that explains the recovery of this large and qualitative amount of precious Iraqi antiquities. Demanding to proceed in this direction, which reflects commitment to the rights and property of Iraq, which proves that this country represented the cradle of the greatest civilizations throughout history.
In this context, Dilshad Ahmed, a researcher interested in heritage and antiquities issues, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- There is no doubt that Iraq has achieved a lot in the context of returning the antiquities and cultural treasures that were smuggled out of the country, as the total of what was recovered in less than 3 years is approximately 25 thousand pieces that include the various historical periods of the ancient civilizations of Mesopotamia, and this is a huge number and reveals the enormity The attrition of the Iraqi archaeological wealth. Which includes qualitative and extremely important pieces, reflecting the depth of civilization enjoyed by this country, which explains the crowding of mafias smuggling and trading antiquities into Iraq during the past decades, taking advantage of what it suffered from external and internal wars and turmoil.
- With the successes achieved by recovery diplomacy in returning Iraq’s cultural property, the Iraqi president’s recent call for the development and creation of museum institutions that accommodate and befit Iraq’s heritage and its great monuments is completely appropriate and indicates the need to improve the archaeological reality in the country, develop museums and show houses, and activate scientific studies and research on civilisations. Ancient Iraq and the importance of its effects.
- The Iraqi Antiquities Law imposes strict penalties on antiquities traffickers and smugglers. However, it is not possible to completely eradicate the phenomenon of theft and smuggling of antiquities, especially with widespread poverty, unemployment, and difficult security and living conditions in the country.
- Iraq is one of the richest countries in the world with antiquities, to the extent that some archaeological and cultural treasures, due to their abundance, sometimes float on the roofs of historical sites, due to environmental and climatic factors such as rain and torrential rains.
- Iraq was in the past the cradle of some of the oldest cities and civilizations in the world, and there are thousands of archaeological sites in various parts of the country, where the Sumerians, Babylonians, Mitannians and Assyrians were.
#Priceless #cultural #treasures. #Iraq #recovers #thousand #artifacts
Leave a Reply