The price war launched by Tesla in recent months has led many rival car manufacturers to make cuts to their price lists to keep their competitiveness high. But not all have decided to adopt the same approach: the Chinese NIOfor example, said he has no intention of following Tesla’s strategy, but rather wants to focus on improving the various services it offers to customers and buyers.

NIO, no price cuts

“We certainly will not join this price war”William Li, CEO of NIO, said firmly, adding that the electric models offered by the company the prices are worth it to which they are currently being sold. For the Chinese manufacturer, as mentioned, the priority at the moment concerns the improvement and in some cases the adaptation of services, one above all the so-called “battery swappingStarting June 1, customers who purchase a new NIO model will only be able to use the free battery replacement service four times a month, up from six free uses per month previously available.

Focus on autonomous driving

Another aspect in which NIO will invest particularly concerns the technology of autonomous driving. It will not be easy for the company to impress Chinese customers from this point of view, which as a whole consider the self-driving functions only as the ninth most important feature of a car: but NIO does not seem worried, on the contrary, the number one Li is convinced that this hierarchy that will change quickly once buyers are able to see what the company’s technology is capable of.

Growing sales

Price war or not, NIO’s business has been booming lately. Numbers in hand, the Chinese automaker was able to deliver 31,431 cars in the first quarter, for a 20.5% growth compared to the same period last year. A result that follows up on the good things done by NIO throughout 2022, when the increase in registrations was even higher, 37%.