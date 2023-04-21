The trend is down. After Tesla and Renault, among others, Vinfast is now also lowering prices.

The prediction seems to be coming true, if there is more supply in terms of electric cars, the price will automatically fall. Not that they are suddenly really cheap, but something of a price war seems to have started.

Last week, Tesla came through with an additional price reduction. The Model 3 was about 4,000 euros off, with the Model S and Model X the difference can even be up to 10 grand. That was not the first significant price reduction.

Earlier this week, the French Renault also announced a drastic price reduction and today it is time for the Vietnamese Vinfast.

Vinfast storms into price war battlefield

The Vietnamese Vinfast is still a relatively new player on the market, but is jumping into the price war. First of all, the price of the Vinfast VF8 is going down sharply. It was available with two different battery packs, namely an 82 kWh variant and an 87.7 kWh version. The Vinfast VF8 Eco and VF8 Plus drop with that large battery with 11,990 euros and 14,900 euros in price.

The 82 kWh battery disappears from the price list with this price reduction. The new starting price of the Vinfast VF8 is now 53,900 euros. For that amount you then have the 353 hp strong Vinfast VF8 Eco with that large battery pack and a range of about 471 kilometers. The old price was about 65 grand. This price includes battery, because a rental construction was always possible.

The Vinfast VF8 Plus with 408 hp and a range of 447 kilometers now costs 59,790 euros compared to its 74 grand before. If you get excited about this, you can get started right away configurator to see what the new price is of your favorite Vinfast VF8.

Vinfast VF9 also cheaper?

That price reduction of the Vietnamese brand also has to come from somewhere, so at the same time the price of the larger Vinfast VF9 is going up! Well, the starting price then. The version with the 92 kWh battery pack disappears from the price list and only the VF9 with the 123 kWh battery pack remains. This results in a higher starting price, namely from 91,300 euros.

Let’s hope the price war breaks loose now that friend Jetten wants to tax fossil fuels, cars and hardworking Dutch people more and more heavily for driving. Then we need a lot of affordable electric cars. More affordable than now, even after price reduction. Who follows?

