Price | The price of Ida Lehtinen’s denim jacket changed unexpectedly at the checkout, because the “Spain price” was left on it

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Zara salesperson changed the price tag on the jacket the customer bought. The customer paid a few euros more for the jacket than originally thought. According to KKV, the seller can correct incorrect price information before paying for the product. According to the KKV expert, however, it is unfortunate for the consumer if the price changes unexpectedly at the checkout.

A Nokian Ida Lehtinen was shopping at the clothing store Zara. Lehtinen decided to buy a denim jacket, the price of which was announced on the price tag as 25.95 euros.

To Lehtinen’s surprise, the salesperson at the checkout removed the sticker from the price tag. Underneath it, another price was revealed: 29.95 euros.

According to Lehtinen, the seller said that the wrong price had been accidentally left on the garment and the correct price of the jacket is 29.95 euros. According to the seller, the price of Spain was left on the jacket, says Lehtinen.

Zara belongs to the distribution group Inditex, Zara’s website says. Inditex is a Spanish company.

Seller said that if only one jacket had been left with the wrong price, the jacket could not be sold at that price, Lehtinen says. If, on the other hand, many similar jackets had the wrong, cheaper price, the jacket would have been sold at that price.

According to Lehtinen, the store manager came to see if other similar denim jackets had an incorrect price. According to the store manager, it wasn’t, so Lehtinen paid a few euros more for the jacket than he thought at first.

Four paying the extra euro did not in itself harm Lehti.

“Four euros was not the thing. I probably would have bought the jacket, even if it had cost 29.95 euros to begin with.”

Instead, he wonders about the sudden change in the price.

“What a strange practice.”

Leafy does business in the shopping center Ratina Zara in Tampere. The shopping center’s website does not have a number for the Zara store. Instead, there is a number on the website that you can call to hear the recording in English and Swedish. With the recordings, you are directed to do business via Zara’s website. Then the call ends.

Zara’s practices are the responsibility of Inditex’s communications for HS:

”– – Zara’s fashion offering is the same in the more than two hundred markets in which it operates: high-quality, well-designed products at attractive prices. Prices vary between markets due to many factors, such as logistics and delivery costs.

According to Inditex, the exchange rate can also affect the prices of Zara products.

What What does the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) say about Zara’s operations?

Leading expert Saija Kivimäki states that he does not take a stand on individual cases, but comments on the matter on a general level.

It is forbidden to give false information about product prices, says Kivimäki.

“In practice, however, it is the case that the consumer is considered to conclude a sales contract only at the checkout. Before the consumer enters into the contract in question, the seller can still correct the incorrect price information.”

Therefore, the consumer cannot demand that the product should be sold to him at an incorrect price, says Kivimäki. The seller has the right to correct the error, as long as it is done before paying for the product.

“Of course, this is very unfortunate for the consumer. After all, he often makes a purchase decision in his mind at the point when he sees the product and its price while walking around the store. It is certainly disappointing to hear that there is an error in the price and that the price is higher than initially thought,” says Kivimäki.

“This is not even in the company’s interest, and of course companies must always be careful,” Kivimäki states.