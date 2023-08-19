Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

In Italy, a cappuccino price surcharge is causing a stir. © Collage: dpa/Sabine Dobel/Imago/imagebroker

The sometimes higher prices in Italy are frowning not only among foreign holidaymakers. A cappuccino price surcharge is now causing a stir.

Ostia – “Grazie e Arrividerci” – meaning “Thank you and goodbye” is written on most of the receipts that customers get in Italy’s bars and cafes. This was also the case in Ostia near Rome. Whether you will actually see the customer again seems questionable. Because a real scandal has broken out in the country of the Dolce Vita about a second receipt that shows an additional price because of non-foamed milk in the cappuccino. What happened?

Cappuccino scandal in Italy: customer expresses anger at the price surcharge

A customer had ordered a cappuccino from an apparently well-known café in the seaside town of Ostia. She had expressed a special request: instead of warm, foamed milk, she ordered her coffee with cold, unfoamed milk. One might think less work for the barista. But the reaction surprised the lady so much that she vented her displeasure in a Facebook post that is now going through the Italian press.

“The bar owner asked me for an extra ten cents and explained that it would cost more without foam because he needed more milk,” quotes Die Republica from the lady’s viral post.

According to the woman, the cappuccino cost 1.40 euros according to the price list. So she was supposed to pay 1.50 euros with the surcharge, which she proves with a photo of the receipts – one for the cappuccino itself, one for the surcharge. “The problem isn’t the money,” says the lady, according to the reports. Rather, it’s about the fact that she wasn’t told about the surcharge before the coffee was poured: “I haven’t seen anywhere that less foam would cost more money,” she writes, as well Il Messagero reported. It was also the first time that she had to pay more for her request for cold milk.

Controversy over cappuccino surcharge in Italy: “Wonder where we end up”

The angry customer also asks the more rhetorical counter question: “If I order a (cappuccino, editor’s note) with less milk in the morning, is there a discount?” Finally she says: “At this rate, I wonder where we’ll land when everyone randomly raises”.

Cappuccino scandal in Italy hits general turbulent mood in the country

Under the post, however, there are also voices defending the bar owner for his surcharge. A regular customer says, for example, that he paid 20 cents more for an espresso with frothed milk in several other bars. He saw this as justified, although the small head of foam can be ordered free of charge in most bars in Italy.

However, the cappuccino scandal is currently hitting a nerve in Italy – which probably explains the great attention paid to the post. A number of similar cases of price increases are currently making the rounds in the southern European country. For example, from an ice cream shop in Abruzzo, which is said to have charged 1.50 euros for a dog bowl for water from a public well.

The mood in Italy itself is generally turbulent due to increased prices in the tourism and gastronomy sector. According to a survey, many Italians even forego a beach holiday because of high prices.