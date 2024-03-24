Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 11:05

The distance between energy sustainability and the real world is still very large, and the replacement with green hydrogen will be slower than imagined, especially in Brazil, where the fuel's regulatory framework has not been approved. The big barrier is still the price, assesses the president and one of the founders of the Brazilian Association of Hydrogen and Sustainable Fuels (Abhic), Sergio Costa, who nevertheless highlights that the country is not standing still, and does have the potential to be a major exporter of “new oil”.

According to a survey by McKinsey & Company, over the next 20 years Brazil should receive US$200 billion in green hydrogen projects. Costa points to at least 10 ongoing projects totaling more than US$20 billion, most of them in the Northeast, attracted by the generation of renewable electrical energy. The giant Petrobras has now entered this race, which could speed up the process. But, like other oil companies, it has been observing more than investing, highlights Costa.

“The 'big oil companies' do not have a strategy to pursue the energy transition, like the European Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies. The big American companies, which are Exxon and Chevron, basically have a sit-and-wait strategy,” Costa told Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

Like petroleum, green hydrogen is used to produce derivatives, such as ammonia and methanol, which can be used in various industries, such as fertilizers and transportation. In Ceará alone, green hydrogen projects are expected to generate 10 gigawatts (GW) of energy to carry out electrolysis (the process that separates hydrogen from oxygen in water), some already taking into account the installation of offshore wind farms.

One of Costa's concerns, however, is the intermittent energy from renewable sources in the Northeast, which could increase the cost of producing green hydrogen.

“In wind and solar renewable energy projects, the cost has fallen a lot and that is why there has been such a large input from these sources. However, in the industry, the operation was decoupled. The group supports these sources for the implementation cost, but without the operating cost. How much does it cost to deploy and operate? Every time you go into renewable sources, you have to have a cost to cover with another generation source so as not to run out of energy”, explains the executive.

Blue

Because it produces a lot of natural gas, the United States has dedicated itself more to the production of blue hydrogen, which consists of capturing carbon from hydrogen produced with fossil fuel. “They are advancing, but there they have a different vision, they are focused on blue hydrogen, because they have a lot of natural gas and they capture carbon and make blue hydrogen to replace gray hydrogen (from oil)”, he informs, highlighting that In the USA, even the so-called “green” investment funds have oil company assets to guarantee profitability.

Costa reports that a kilogram of gray hydrogen currently costs US$1.50 to US$2.00, while green hydrogen is in the range of US$5.00 to US$6.00 per kilogram, depending on the method. “The price is four times higher, and how can we close this gap? With technological advances and improvements in hydrogen production, as happened with wind and solar,” he says.

Regulation

For him, it is essential that Brazil approves the regulatory framework for the sector by the middle of this year, so that projects begin to come to fruition, and that, in addition, the government is able to provide differentiated tax treatment to stimulate the growth of the new fuel. .

“You create the regulatory framework, but you have to create the conditions to develop. There is the possibility of Brazil becoming a major exporter, hydrogen derivatives becoming a commodity, as you will produce a series of fuels from hydrogen”, he states. “How to tax an industry that doesn’t exist? It’s better to earn less and let the industry grow and increase taxes in the future”, he suggests.

Costa assesses that due to the lack of gas pipeline structure in the country, it is possible that unlike Europe, which is adapting its gas pipelines to receive hydrogen, projects in Brazil will remain in port regions, with exports helping to create an internal hydrogen market green.

“Our gas pipeline structure in Brazil is very weak. In Brazil it must happen through 'hubs'. The hydrogen factories will be very close to those who will consume or export the fuel. That's why studies are being carried out in the ports of Ceará, Piauí, Bahia and Pernambuco. For when the adjustment comes out [do hidrogênio verde]being able to continue without losing timing”, he concludes.