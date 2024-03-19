Home page World

Meta Platforms Inc., with Mark Zuckerberg as managing director, is about to set the prices for his Ad-free subscriptions to Facebook and Instagram in the European Union. This development follows regulatory concerns and could be a welcome change for users.

Discounting prices in response to regulatory hurdles

Since 2023, users in the EU have had the opportunity to Use Facebook and Instagram without advertisingby opting for one Paid subscription to Meta decide. However, in early March 2024, there was movement in this pricing after regulatory concerns were raised, such as NEXTG.tv reported.

Meta, the parent company of the two social media platforms, then made a significant price reduction proposal. According to Reuters, the company plans to nearly halve the cost of the ad-free experience. So far the price is 9.99 euros. The planned adjustment would reduce the price to 5.99 euros, with an additional option to add more accounts for just 4 euros.

However, these proposals are not yet set in stone. Meta is awaiting feedback from the Irish Data Protection Commission before making a final decision. The Data Protection Commission plays a key role as it is responsible for overseeing and enforcing data protection laws in the EU, particularly for companies such as Meta, whose European headquarters are in Ireland.

What does this mean for the future?

The proposed price cut could not only boost adoption of ad-free subscriptions in the EU, but also set a precedent for other markets. Should Meta receive positive feedback from the Data Protection Commission and reduce prices, this could pave the way for similar models in other regions.

There is also the question of how this change will affect Meta's revenue. Lower pricing could lead to an increase in subscription numbers, but at the same time reduce advertising revenue. It will be exciting to see how the company manages this balancing act.