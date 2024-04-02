The price of the Kia Picanto is known. Relatively speaking a bargain, in absolute terms very expensive!

The world needs more affordable, small and light cars. This instead of very large cars. Unfortunately, that is a bit difficult for policymakers. This means that you pay less tax on a large premium crossover with hybrid drive compared to a small A-segment car.

Of course, we have made this comparison before, but never has this analogy been as relevant as it is today. Because we have the prices of the Kia Picanto for you! We are not the first, that honor goes to Autoweek. We had the G-Class earlier (30 already!). Oh well, you can't always roll six.

Price renewed Kia Picanto

Kia's smallest was recently given a thorough facelift. Like many other manufacturers, Kia chooses to significantly modify the model again, instead of launching a completely new model. The latter costs a lot of money and that will be difficult with the extremely tight margins.

In addition, the question is how long Kia can sell these cars, as the EU sets bizarrely strict requirements for new cars, which drives up the price even further. If regulations suddenly become even stricter, Kia has not invested too much money in a new model that they will not see again.

Now that we're talking about the price, we have the price of the new Kia Picanto for you: 18,995 euros. Converting to guilders is nonsense in 2024, but that is simply 41,850 guilders. Hahahaha!

Double BPM than a Cayenne Turbo GT

What do you get for that money? Well, one Kia Picanto DynamicLine 1.0 DPi with four seats. That is a naturally aspirated block with 63 hp. The turbo three-cylinder (1.0 T-GDI) is no longer found on the Kia price list. The most expensive Kia Picanto is the five-seater 1.0 DPi GT-Line with 'automatic', which retails for 24,895 euros. No, we are not going to convert that to guilders (oh, yes: 54,860 guilders!).

Look at it: the evil that is coming to destroy the planet. At least, given the environmental impact, that seems to be the case.

This high price is also due to the BPM. The Dutch government still sees a pastry like the Picanto as a driving environmental crime. That is why there is 3,426 'environmental tax' on it. Even to the left-wing conscience, this blog still comes across as vulgar 'grabbing'. For reference, if you buy a Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé GT (the one with V8), you only pay 1,552 euros in BPM and no, we are not making that up. You have to pay twice as much tax on an entry-level Kia. This is considered logical in The Hague. Unbelievable, but true.

And the competition

Oh, then the prices of the Kia Picanto's competitors. Then we arrive at the cheapest cars of April 2, 2024:

Mitsubishi Space Star | €17,490

Dacia Sandero TCe100 Eco-G Essential | €17,200

Hyundai i10 i-Drive | €17,995

Fiat Panda 1.0 Hybrid Urban | €18,640

Kia Picanto DynamicLine 1.0 DPi | €18,995

Toyota Aygo €20,495

