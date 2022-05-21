Mexico.- Today, Saturday, May 21, 2022, the fuels in Mexico They woke up with a national average price of $21.64 pesos per liter of Magna (green) gasoline, $23.48 per liter of Premium (red) and $23.16 pesos per liter of diesel, according to GasolinaMX.

Gasoline prices tend to vary according to the region of the country due to various factors such as international oil prices, geographic location, distribution and logistics costs, and taxes.

Below is a list of the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel at service stations in Mexico, with the general rates for today, May 21, 2022.

Gasoline and diesel in Mexico

Mexico City (CDMX):

Great 22.39

Premium 24.51

Diesel 23.34

Great 22.71

Premium 24.95

Diesel 23.29

Great 22.27

Premium 24.28

Diesel 23.29

Magna 22.04

Premium 23.84

Diesel 24.13

Great 21.83

Premium 23.63

Diesel 23.15

Great 21.26

Premium 23.51

Diesel 23.32

Great 21.83

Premium 24.08

Diesel 23.49

Magna 22.06

Premium 23.81

Diesel 23.08

Great 21.41

Premium 23.53

Diesel 23.12

Great 21.36

Premium 23.51

Diesel 22.99

Great 21.67

Premium 23.97

Diesel 22.93

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.74

Premium 23.77

Diesel 22.96

Great 21.11

Premium 22.92

Diesel 22.53

Great 21.18

Premium 22.92

Diesel 22.73

Great 21.36

Premium 23.03

Diesel 22.91

Great 21.38

Premium 22.97

Diesel 23

Magna 20.89

Premium 22.38

Diesel 22.4

Great 22.59

Premium 23.66

Diesel 23.77

If you want to check the price of fuel in your city, you can do it through the digital portal of the Energy regulatory commission (CRE).