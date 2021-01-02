On the occasion of New Year, Samsung has given a gift to its users. The company has reduced the price of its popular smartphone Samsung Galaxy A31. This phone was launched in the market last year with a price of 21999. After that the phone’s prizes were reduced. At the same time, once its prices have been reduced. The company has made this phone cheaper by two thousand rupees, after which the price of this great phone has become just 17999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has a 6.4-inch FHD + Infinity-U s-AMOLED display. Apart from this, the phone has a MediaTek Helo P65 SoC processor for performance. This phone works on Android 10 based One UI. One it comes with dual sim. For power, the phone has a 5000mAh battery which supports 15 Watt fast charging. Apart from this, it has features such as 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type C port, in-display fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The camera

There are four cameras in the rear of the phone for photography, in which the setup of 48 + 8 + 5 + 5 cameras is given. Apart from this, there is a 20MP selfie camera on its front. This phone can prove to be a best option for photos and videos.

