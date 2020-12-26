The Apple iPhone holds its own identity in the mobile world. Everyone wants to use it. But due to the high price at times, this desire remains incomplete. But in the electronic cell starting today on Flipkart, there is a chance to buy iPhone at a cheaper price. Along with this, many offers are also being given in it.

Discount on iPhone 11 Pro

In this cell of Flipkart, you are being given a ten percent discount on purchasing ICICI Bank card. In this, you can order iPhone 11 Pro with a discount of up to 20 thousand. Actually, the price of iPhone 11 Pro is Rs 99,999 but in Flipkart Electronics Cell, it is getting Rs 79,999 after discount. In this cell, exchange offers are also being given to customers. Under which you can get a discount of up to Rs 26000.

iphone 11 pro features

The display size of the iPhone 11 Pro is 5.8 inches. In addition, the display also supports Super Retina XDR. The display resolution is 2436×1125 pixels. iphone 11 pro is available in iPhone 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Apart from this, A13 bionic chipset is present in the phone. Which speeds up the phone’s speed. There are three rear camera setups in the back of the iPhone 11 Pro. Which has 12 megapixel ultra wide, 12 megapixel wide and 12 megapixel telephoto lens with night mode.

read this also

If your budget is less than 10 thousand rupees, then these latest smartphones can become the best option for you

Coming Soon: Realme X7 Pro will knock in India soon, this phone will compete with