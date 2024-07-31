Smartphone brand Realme continues to innovate in the tech market with its latest launch, the Realme 12 PRO+. This device stands out not only for its value for money, but also for its high-end features, comparable to those of luxury watches.

One of the main attractions of the Realme 12 PRO+ It is its affordable price. Currently, it can be purchased on purchasing platforms such as Amazon for around $8,099 pesosoffering exceptional value for those looking for a powerful device without spending a fortune.

He Realme 12 PRO+ It comes equipped with an impressive configuration of 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storageensuring smooth performance and seamless multitasking experience. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processorwhich ensures outstanding performance in all tasks, from communication to entertainment and productivity.

One of the most notable features of the Realme 12 PRO+ is its 6.7-inch screen with resolution FHD+ and a frequency of 120Hz refresh rate. This display delivers sharp images and vibrant colors, significantly improving the user’s visual experience.

In terms of autonomy, andThe Realme 12 PRO+ It is equipped with a Robust 5000mAh battery with load fast 67W, ensuring efficient charging times and longer hours of continuous use without interruptions.

For enthusiasts of photography, the Realme 12 PRO+ offers a versatile camera system that includes a portrait camera 64MP telephoto, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. These features allow users to capture perfect portraits and cinematic videos with ease.

The design of the Realme 12 PRO+ evokes luxury with its high-quality finishes, comparable to those of a luxury watch. This combination of style, functionality and power makes the Realme 12 PRO+ an irresistible option for Mexican consumers looking for the latest in mobile technology.