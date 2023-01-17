The new generation of macbook pro it’s here. Through a statement, Apple has revealed its 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, those that we saw for the first time in October of last year, They have received an update, with which it already has the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Although the exterior of these MacBook Pros has not been modified, since we find elements such as the ProMotion screen, the HDMI port, the SD card port, and more, internally we are presented with a series of improvements, as well as higher performance thanks to the use of new chips.

Laptops with the M2 Pro feature up to a 12-core CPU, with eight cores for performance and four for efficiency. For his part, the GPU is now up to 19 cores, offering up to 30% higher graphics performance compared to the M1 Pro. In addition, they are compatible with up to 32 GB of unified memory.

For its part, the M2 Max maintains the 12-core CPU, but its GPU increases to 38 cores. This grants 30% faster performance compared to the M1 Max. Along with this, we have a unified memory of up to 96 GB. Both models offer a base storage of 512 GB, with the possibility of expanding the SSD memory with up to 8 TB regardless of the processor model.

Along with all this, the new MacBook Pro also has support for WI-Fi 6E networks and the 6 GHz band. Likewise, the HDMI 2.1 connection has been improved, offering support for monitors with 8K resolution up to 60 Hz and 4K up to 240 Hz.

Now, these MacBook Pro models will be available from January 30and then you can check their prices in Mexico:

-MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch, M2 Pro 16GB/512GB SSD – Starting at $49,999 pesos

-MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch, M2 Pro 16GB/1TB SSD – Starting at $59,999 pesos

-MacBook Pro 2023 14-inch, M2 Max 32GB/1TB SSD – From $74,999 pesos

-MacBook Pro 2023 16-inch, M2 Pro 16GB/512GB SSD – Starting at $59,999 pesos

-MacBook Pro 2023 16-inch, M2 Pro 16GB/1TB SSD – From $65,499 pesos

-MacBook Pro 2023 16-inch, M2 Max 32GB/1TB SSD – From $84,999 pesos

On related topics, the Netflix app on iOS gets a major update. Similarly, Apple changes its pricing policies, and apps could be more expensive.

Via: Manzana