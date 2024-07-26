Today a new collaboration between LEGO and Nintendo with the set of Super Mario Worldwhich lets us see the character accompanied by Yoshi with a sprite style SNES which has been very popular with fans who enjoyed this 16-bit launch game. And as usual, the pre-sale of the item was released within a few hours, so the prices of the item are already known in different parts of the world, including Mexico.

According to what is seen on the page, it will have a price of $3,399 MXNwhich is standard in this type of toys, in fact the set of The Legend of Zelda will be slightly more expensive.

Here is the description of the set:

Relive the excitement of the charming visuals of previous generations of Super Mario™ games with this fun Super Mario World™ – Mario & Yoshi display model. A cool LEGO® Super Mario™ gift for adults featuring pixelated Mario and Yoshi figures, this collectible Nintendo® set is perfect for decorating any fan’s home or office with a playful touch. Pull the crank and Yoshi will run with Mario on his back; turn the wheel and Yoshi will poke and poke his tongue in and out. The model includes an action tag that lets you add a LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (from sets 71439, 71440 or 71441, sold separately) for an interactive experience.

Remember that the product will be available from October 1st.

Via: LEGO