Several retailers have listed the price of the new Intel Core 11 (11th generation) processors, based on the cypress cove architecture (Rocket Lake-S), and the Intel Comet Lake Refresh, which will give life to the entry range of this new eleven series.

There is no doubt that the Intel Core 11 series is going to be quite curious, since, as we have said, it will integrate two different architectures under the same generation. The leaked prices have also generated a lot of buzz, as they differ a lot depending on the retailer to which we refer, and have been published in two versions: with and without taxes.

Within the Intel Core 11 series, the cheapest processor would be, according to this leak, the Core i3 10105F, a chip that would have four cores and eight threads at a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and that would have an average price, without taxes, of 80 euros. With 21% VAT, your price would be 96.92 euros.

The top of the range of this new Intel Core 11 series would be the Core i9 11900K, a chip that will have 8 cores and 16 threads at a maximum of 5.3 GHz (turbo mode, one active core), and that thanks to the use of the Cypress Cove architecture will improve the IPC by 14% (approximately) compared to Comet Lake-S. Its price, with a VAT of 21% applied, would be around 629 euros.





In the attached images, which you will find in the gallery located just above these lines, you can see a complete list of prices that covers the entire Intel Core 11 series, including Pentium line. Right in the table below, the prices of the Intel Core 11 in different retailers are shown, with and without taxes, along with the price that the Intel Core 10 had at the time of its launch, right in those same retailers.

As we can see, some models of the Intel Core 11 series would be a little cheaper than the equivalents (in range) of the Intel Core 10 series, but the truth is that I am a bit concerned to see that the Core i9 11900K could arrive with a price of 629 euros, especially considering that we are talking about a chip with 8 cores and 16 threads, and that for 480 euros we can find the Ryzen 7 5800X, which also adds 8 cores and 16 threads. Even if it beats the AMD chip, the difference will be very small and will not be able to justify the distance between the two at the price level.

Intel Core 11: what differences will there be between the Core i9 and Core i7 series?

I think it is a very important question that we should ask ourselves right now, especially after seeing the distance that could be at the price level between the Core i9 11900K and the Core i7 11700K, to give a fairly clear and simple example. The first would cost 629 euros, and the second 469 euros.

Despite the great price difference that would exist between the two, the two would have the same number of cores and threads (8 and 16 respectively), which means that the differences at the CPU level between the two would be given, solely, by the clock frequencies. Given that both support overclocking, I think it is not necessary to explain the nonsense that this price difference would entail.

Intel may choose to differentiate the Core i7 series and the Core i9 series disabling HyperThreading technology in the first, as it did with the Coffee Lake Refresh series, but this would leave the Core i7 11700K at a clear disadvantage compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X, and would be practically like shooting yourself in the foot.

That said, I think most likely Intel will focus the differences on the working frequencies and on the integrated GPU. If this is confirmed, there is no doubt that, of the entire Intel Core 11 series, the Core i7 11700K will be one of the most interesting chips for the enthusiastic user who wants enjoy, in games, the best possible performance.