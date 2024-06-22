He price of the dollar today Saturday June 22 It is at a better level thanks to the performance of the local currency during the end of the week. In yesterday’s session, the Mexican peso registered a very important advance of 1.34% against the US dollar, closing at 18.0984 units per dollar at the end of business on Friday, June 21, 2024.

This appreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar marks the first week of gains for the national currency since May, accumulating a weekly increase of 1.9%. He Mexican peso It had remained among the most appreciated currencies in the world for several months, before the recent fall after the presidential elections on June 2.

This strengthening in the peso exchange rate This past Friday comes one day after Claudia Sheinbaumvirtual president-elect of Mexico, will announce the first appointments of her team.

Investors reacted positively to these appointments, which alleviated uncertainty related to a judicial reform proposal which is expected to advance easily in the next Congress, dominated by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks today June 22:

Regarding the price of the dollar today, Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Mexican banks, it is located at the following purchase and sale values:

Banco Afirme: $17.10 for purchase / $18.90 for sale

Banco Azteca: $16.95 to purchase / $18.36 to sell

Banorte: $17.10 to purchase / $18.50 to sell

BBVA Bancomer: $17.20 for purchase / $18.50 for sale

Banamex: $17.56 to buy / $18.59 to sell

Inbursa: $17.80 for purchase / $19.00 for sale

Monex: $17.32 to purchase / $19.14 to sell

However, since the recent elections, the peso has experienced a cumulative depreciation of 6.5%. Analysts anticipate that Volatility will continue to impact local markets, with special attention to the policies and direction that the Sheinbaum government will take.

Markets have been particularly sensitive to the Political changes and the expectations of the policies that the new administration will implement.

The good reception of Sheinbaum’s appointments on the part of the markets could be an indication of greater stability in the short term, although analysts warn that the situation could change quickly depending on the concrete actions of the new government and the development of the proposed reforms.