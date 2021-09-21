Drafting

When starting operations, the peso registers a 0.26 percent gain against the dollar today, bringing the interbank exchange rate to 20.08 pesos per dollar, according to data from Bloomberg.

Citibanamex sold the dollar until yesterday at 20.65 pesos, while BBVA Mexico did so at 20.43, Banorte at 20.25 pesos and Banco Azteca at 19.94 units.

The peso depreciated to its weakest level since Aug. 30 amid a widespread rise in the dollar, considered a safe haven, amid a wave of risk aversion over concerns about the solvency of Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Real time dollar

The euro It was sold at the window for a maximum of 24.11 pesos and it was bought at 23.59 pesos. For its part, pound sterling it was offered at 27.80 pesos and acquired at 27.53 pesos.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) registered the previous session an exchange rate of 20.17 pesos per dollar.

