He Mexican peso has appreciated 0.35% compared to the American dollar at the start of the week, trading at 16.70 units per dollar this morning, according to data from specialized media.

This assessment occurs in a particular context, given that This Monday, March 18, the financial markets and bank branches in Mexico remain closed due to the commemoration of the birth of former president Benito Juárez García.

The Mexican peso ended stable on Friday, March 15, remaining almost unchanged at the end of a week that was characterized by market caution in the expectation of several important monetary policy announcements at the global level.

The exchange rate closed the day on Friday at 16.70 units per dollar. This represented another winning week for the Mexican currency against the US dollar.

Price of the dollar today Monday, March 18 vs. Mexican peso / Debate

Dollar “calm” in international markets

Internationally, the US dollar is in a period of calm before of a week that is anticipated to be of high volatility.

This is due to the upcoming interest rate decisions expected from no less than five central banks.

They highlight in particular the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decisionwhich will be published on Tuesday, and that of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed)scheduled for Wednesday.

These decisions are expected to be pivotal, with the BoJ hoping to abandon a long-term negative interest rate policy and the Fed offering clues about the future of interest rates after recent data from high inflation will increase anxiety in the markets.