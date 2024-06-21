He price of the dollar today Friday, June 21 has had an important movement, thanks to the strength that the Mexican peso has shown. Already yesterday, Thursday, the national currency appreciated and closed at 18.37However, this morning the good streak for the Mexican peso has continued, and at 8:00 a.m. in central Mexico it is located at 18.22 units per dollar.

The high volatility of the Mexican peso has been mainly due to political factorsbeginning with the June 2 election that gave Morena a majority in the Mexican Congress, which generated fears in the market regarding possible reforms, such as that of the Power of attorneywhich has been announced as a priority for the government, which generated uncertainty about a possible lack of counterweights to the government, affecting the business environment.

However, since the president-elect, signals have been sent to “calm” the markets, first with the announcement of the continuity of the treasury secretary and yesterday, with the cabinet presentation, whose appointments have generated greater certainty about the style and seal of the next government. This has been reflected in the Mexican peso, which has strengthened in the exchange rate against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks today June 21:

Regarding the price of the dollar today, Friday, June 21, 2024 in Mexican banks, The exchange rate between the local currency and the US currency is at an average of 18.20 units, with purchase values ​​of 17.84 and sale values ​​of 18.57.

Banco Afirme: $17.30 for purchase / $19.10 for sale

Banco Azteca: $17.15 to purchase / $18.66 to sell

Banorte: $17.10 to buy / $18.70 to sell

BBVA Bancomer: $17.37 to purchase / $18.51 to sell

Banamex: $17.80 to purchase / $18.83 to sell

Inbursa: $18.10 for purchase / $19.10 for sale

Monex: $17.30 to purchase / $19.12 to sell

Yesterday afternoon, Canacintra pointed out that the inclusion of professionals such as Marcelo Ebrard in the Ministry of Economy is a positive signal for industrial development and the attraction of investments, given its deep understanding of the international scenario.