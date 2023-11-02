This November 2nd, he dollar price in Mexico it started at 18.036800 pesos, which corresponds to Wednesday’s price, since the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) did not publish the value of the day during the Day of the Dead. The official media, which is under the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, updates the quotes daily.

According to the economic portal Bloomberg, The price of the North American currency opened the day in Mexico at 17.62, below what it was at the previous closing. Although the value of the US currency in Mexican territory has been rising for a few months after the floor of 16.74 that it hit at the end of August, at an annual level it maintains a fall. A year ago, the dollar was at 19.64 Mexican pesos, above what it was quoted at the opening.

Price of the dollar in Peru today, November 2

The North American currency remained stable compared to the previous day. The price of the dollar in Peru closed on Wednesday at 3.8400 soles, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Daily, the entity creates a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, indicate the price and compare it with the previous day’s measurements. This way you can easily see the evolution of the dollar in the country.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today, November 2

The blue dollar, or free dollar, began today at 915 Argentine pesos. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory. This is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring dollars and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different quotes are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to the restrictions that exist, only US$200 can be purchased at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so, a series of requirements must be met.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?



An explanation of the concepts of devaluation and revaluation of a currency against the US currency.