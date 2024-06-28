He price of the dollar today, Friday, June 28 at the close of business The Mexican peso closed yesterday’s session at 18.44 pesos, which made this day positive for the national currency, although it did not recover compared to Friday of last week.

The Mexican peso has experienced marked volatility against the US dollar in recent days, although today Friday it was more stable and the national currency appreciated slightly.

He general average in banks operating in Mexico As of today, Friday, June 28, it is 18.20 pesos per dollar, with purchase values ​​of 17.84 and sale values ​​of 18.57.

Price of the dollar today in Mexican banks today June 28:

Regarding the price of the dollar today, Friday, June 28, 2024 in Mexican banks, it is located at the following purchase and sale values ​​with respect to the local currency after the close of the day:

Banco Afirme: $17.50 for purchase / $19.20 for sale

Banco Azteca: $16.95 to purchase / $18.66 to sell

Banorte: $17.30 to purchase / $18.75 to sell

BBVA Bancomer: $17.44 for purchase / $18.58 for sale

Banamex: $17.87 to purchase / $18.87 to sell

Inbursa: $17.80 for purchase / $18.80 for sale

Monex: $17.36 to buy / $19.19 to sell

Price of the dollar today, Friday, June 28, 2024: This is how the week closed. / Photo: Debate

He Bank of Mexico place the interbank dollar price at 48 hours at 18.36 units, while the value published for today in the Official Journal of the Federation is located at 18.37 units.

The price of the dollar is a reflection of the recent instability of the Mexican peso, which began on June 2, after the presidential elections. In particular, due to the fear of constitutional reforms that would affect the business environment in Mexico.