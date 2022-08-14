Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico, keeps its value this sunday against the Mexican peso is maintained for the second consecutive day, after a downward streak in which the greenback lost strength against National currency.

According to the information on the site eldolar.info, a national overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso can be seen. Today sunday august 14 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $19.9016 Mexican pesos the unit, while the value of its purchase is $19.6542 and his $20,149 salethis means a drop compared to the previous two days.

Likewise, according to what the mentioned website reports, the dollar registers a relapse that positions it in 0%which is equivalent to $0.00, while, with this, the figures for the week of the North American currency remain at 0%equivalent to $0.00 although in a monthly overview, the greenback has maintained figures such as –2.19%equivalent to $-0.45.

It is important to note that the texchange rate of the dollar and other currenciesthey will always be influenced by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures such as inflation or its power in the market, as well as within the country the value that each banking entity offers to the North American currency, that is why that we share with you buying and selling price of dollars andin the country.

The dollar is quoted at $19.9595 pesos in institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and without leaving it aside, in the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $19,874 pesos according to Friday’s FIX.

“For this year 2022, the Ministry of Finance had forecast that Mexico would grow 5.5%, that the exchange rate would be 20 pesos per dollar and that inflation would remain the same as expected for the end of this year, of 3.0 %, according to the macroeconomic perspectives presented in the Draft Economic Package for next year”, as indicated by the Mexican authorities.

Next, we will share with you the image of the value that the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme and some other financial entities that maintain activities in Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial companies of Mexico

