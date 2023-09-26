This Tuesday, September 26, 2023, during the ninth month of the year, the price of the dollar in Mexico registers a considerable increase, this after for several weeks the dollar touched 16 Mexican pesos and although it recently rose again, now these drops bring it back near this barrier.

Since last year the Mexican peso and the American dollar maintain a rhythm of rises and falls, where the peso has remained strong, sometimes leading the dollar, however, the US currency It has also resisted and continues to fight.

According to the information on the exchange rate provided by the web portal Eldolar.info, This day the price of the dollar has risen again to 17 Mexican pesos, a barrier at which it has remained since the beginning of the year.

The price of the dollar on the national average according to the indicated portal opened the day in $17.2635 Mexican pesos the unit, as well as that the purchase value is appreciated in $16.9202 and the sale price is appreciated in $17.6068which means a slight drop in the value of the US currency, after it reached 16 Mexican pesos in the exchange rate.

Likewise, the aforementioned website reports that the dollar registers a slight drop in the exchange rate, compared to the last day of yesterday. 0.14%, which is equivalent to 0.0248 of a drop in the day, while the figures in the week respond to 0.96%, equivalent to 0.16 likewise, which the monthly outlook positions with positive numbers at a percentage of 2.34% equivalent to 0.40.

It is important to note that the price of the dollar and other international currencies will have effects and will be driven or displaced by values ​​and trades at a global level. In this, global pressures can be seen, such as inflation, the power of each currency in external markets, the conflicts that remain in various nations, as well as the value that banking institutions offer within the country and outside of it due to the currency of exchange.

Price of the dollar in Mexico

The dollar is quoted in $17.3733 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Monday’s fix.