For this last day of the second month of the year, the price of the dollar in Mexico registers a significant increase in its value, recovering its strength against the national currency, after several falls recorded during this week, the greenback has recovered, positioning itself in the $17.0588 Mexican pesoswhile the purchase is located in $16.7006as well as the sale in $17.4169 Mexican pesos.

According to the information presented in the Eldólar.info platformby the end of the month of February the greenback registers a rise of 0.01%while during the week there is a decrease in -0.28%as well as per month it is located in -0.53%

This is the price of the dollar in the banks this Thursday, February 29, 2024:

Affirm: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.60 pesos.

Azteca Bank: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.85 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.95 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.35 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $16.24 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.37 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $16.49 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.51 ​​pesos.

Inbursa: Purchase of the dollar $16.80. Sale of the dollar $17.80 pesos.

It is important to highlight that the behavior of the dollar against the Mexican peso is subject to the volatility and influence of various economic and geopolitical factors.

Analysts suggest that the current stability of the exchange rate could persist in the short term, as long as unexpected events do not occur that generate volatility in financial markets. However, they recommend staying alert to possible developments that may influence the dollar exchange rate in the coming days.