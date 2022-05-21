Mexico.- The price of dollar in Mexico woke up this Saturday with a new low for the sixth consecutive day, placing the exchange rate at a national average of $19.8868 Mexican pesos per unit.

This May 21, 2022 the American dollar It is listed at windows with the general values ​​of $19.6494 pesos for the purchase, and $20.1242 pesos for the sale.

According to ElDolar.info, the dollar registered a drop of 0.09%, equivalent to $0.0175, although during the last week it has fallen 1.42% ($0.29) against the Mexican peso, and accumulates a decrease of 2.47% ($0.50) throughout of the last month.

The exchange rate It usually varies from one establishment to another, so here we let you know the prices for the buy and sell dollars in the main banks and financial institutions of Mexico.

This day the dollar is quoted at $19.8868 pesos in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) in the FIX on Thursday.

In turn, the currency of the United States presents a value of $19.8868 Mexican pesos per unit for payment of obligations in foreign currency.

In the image that appears below you can check the exchange rate in banks such as Banamex, CIBanco, Afirme and Monex, among others.