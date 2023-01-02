Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico registers an increase in its value against the Mexican peso. During the start of the day of this second day of the new year, the green ticket shows a recovery in its value in the National marketthis after several days, where the american currency it had been affected by the fall in its value within the country.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Monday 02 January 2023 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $19.4039 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of buy in $19.0197 and of sale at $19,788which represents an increase in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar records a rise again from 0.07%which is equivalent to 0.0128 of a slight increase in the day, while the figures in the week respond to 0.07%, equivalent to 0.01, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of 0.07% equivalent to 0.01.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $19.4715 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico