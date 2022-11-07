Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico remains low in its cost compared to the Mexican pesowith several days in a row, the american currency continues to lose power and position against the national currency, given this scenario the greenback it appreciates by losing value within the country.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of the banking system and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso can be seen. Today monday november 07 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $19.4897 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $19.1344 and sale at $19.845which represents a fall in its value against the national currency.

Similarly, the indicated website informs that the dollar registers a drop again and positioned at -0.1%equivalent to -0.0191 of a drop in the day, while the figures in the week respond to –0.1%, equivalent to -0.02, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with negative numbers a percentage of –1.33% equivalent to -0.26.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each banking entity offers for the North American currency, that is why here we share with you a national panorama of its value.

The dollar is quoted at $19.5202 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) This according to Friday’s fix.

“For this year 2022, the Ministry of Finance had forecast that Mexico would grow 5.5%, that the exchange rate would be 20 pesos per dollar and that inflation would remain the same as expected for the end of this year, of 3.0 %, according to the macroeconomic perspectives presented in the Economic Package Project for the next year” as indicated by the Mexican authorities.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial entities of Mexico

