This October 12, he dollar price in Mexico it was 17.842000 pesos, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is under the dependence of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, the North American currency experienced a drop, after ending the previous day at 17.991700.

According to the economic portal Bloombergthe quote of the North American currency The day began in Mexico at 17.83, the same value it had at yesterday’s close and which it maintained for much of Wednesday.

Although the value of us currency In Mexican territory it has been rising for a few months after the floor of 16.74 that it hit at the end of August, at an annual level it maintains a pronounced fall. A year ago, the dollar It was 19.98 Mexican pesos, well above what it was quoted at today’s opening.

Price of the dollar in Peru

At the beginning of the day this Thursday, October 12, the price of us currency is 3.8310. The exchange rate corresponds to the close of Wednesday, October 11, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Daily, the entity prepares a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the exchange rate interbank. This way you can easily see the evolution of the North American currency in the country.

In this way, the dollar It opened the day on Thursday slightly higher, after having been at 3.8230 and continues with its stability. During the last time, the currency kept its price practically unchanged, with slight variations. Despite the different governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory experienced in recent years, the sun established itself with stability and managed to maintain a value that it sustains against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina

He Dolar blueeither free dollar, began on Thursday at 990 Argentine pesos for purchase and 1010 for sale. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average of the informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the us currency in the territory.

This price is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring the North American currency and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different quotes are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to existing restrictions, only 200 can be purchased. Dollars at the official value, whose price also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so, a series of requirements must be met.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

Here is an explanation of the concepts of devaluation and revaluation of a currency against the us currency.