This July 11th, the The price of the dollar in Mexico is 17.828800according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is under the dependence of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, the North American currency had a slight decrease, after ending the previous day at 17.942800.

According to the economic portal Bloomberg, the The price of the US currency ended the day in Mexico at 17.84a figure that remained unchanged compared to the previous close. This represents an increase of 0.00 percent.

Price of the dollar in Peru today, July 11

The US currency remained stable compared to the previous day. Last Wednesday, July 10, the The price of the dollar in Peru closed at 3.7830 solesaccording to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

Every day, the entity publishes a table on its website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, it indicates the quotation and compares it with the measurements of the previous day. This makes it easy to see the evolution of the US currency in the country.

In this way, the Dollar ended the day slightly higherafter having open at 3.7745and continues to remain stable. Over the last few years, the currency has remained practically stable, with only minor fluctuations.

Despite the various governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory has experienced in recent years, the sol has always remained stable and managed to maintain a value that holds against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today, July 11

The blue dollar, or free dollar, rose today to the figure of 1,450 Argentine pesosAlthough there are several exchange rates in Argentina, the average of the informal exchange rate is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory.

This rate is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty in acquiring the US currency and the limitations that exist, Many Argentines choose to buy at this price.

The different prices are due to the restrictions maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to the restrictions that exist, only US$200 can be purchased at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation involves certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so, a series of requirements must be met.

The free dollar rose today to 1,450 Argentine pesos.

How much do the MEP and CCL dollars sell for in Argentina?

Beyond the value of the solidarity dollar, and the official value that rose to 937.50 pesosthere are other legal ways to acquire dollars. The dollar exchange operates in the capital market and It is currently sold at 1,373 pesos.. Due to the gap that exists with the blue dollar, it is also a highly sought-after option for Argentine savers.

Something similar happens with the settlement with liquidation, which operates through the purchase of shares or debt securities. In this case, the quotation is closer to the blue, Specifically 1,392.30 pesos.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

