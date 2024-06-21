This June 21, the price of the dollar in Mexico is 18.402700, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is dependent on the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, the North American currency had a slight decrease, after end the previous day at 18.423000.

Price of the dollar in Peru today June 21

The North American currency remained stable compared to the previous day. Last Thursday, June 20, the price of the dollar in Peru closed at 3.8050 solesas reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

Daily, the entity creates a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, indicate the price and compare it with the previous day’s measurements. This way you can easily see the evolution of the North American currency in the country.

In this way, the dollar ended the day slightly downafter having opened at 3.8150, and continues with its stability. During the last time, the currency kept its price practically unchanged, with slight variations.

Despite the different governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory has experienced in recent years, the sun has always remained stable and managed to maintain a value that it holds against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today June 21

The blue dollar, or free dollar, It remained today at the figure of 1,300 Argentine pesos. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory.

This price is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring the North American currency and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different quotes are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to the restrictions that exist, you can only buy US$200 at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so you must meet a series of requirements.

How much are the MEP dollar and the CCL sold for in Argentina?

Beyond the value of the solidarity dollar, and the official value that remained at 924.50 pesos, there are other legal ways to acquire dollars. The stock market dollar operates in the capital market and It is currently sold at 1,276.40 pesos. Due to the gap that exists with the blue dollar, it is also a highly sought after option by Argentine savers.

Something similar happens with cash with settlement, which operates through the purchase of shares or debt securities. In this case, the price is closer to blue, specifically 1,263.90 pesos.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

