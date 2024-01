This January 22, the price of the dollar in Mexico was 17.1325 pesos, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). According to the official media, which is under the dependence of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, The North American currency had a slight increaseafter ending the previous day at 17.0967.

According to the economic portal Bloomberg, the price of the North American currency ended the day in Mexico at 17.08, the same figure as the previous closing. This represents an increase of 0.01 percent.

Although the value of the US currency in Mexican territory has been rising for a few months after the floor of 16.74 that it hit at the end of August, at an annual level it maintains a pronounced fall. A year ago, the dollar was at 20.06 Mexican pesos, well above the 17.98 at which it was quoted at the close.

Price of the dollar in Peru today, January 22

The North American currency remained stable compared to the previous day. The price of the dollar in Peru closed at 3.7399 soles, according to the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Daily, the entity creates a table on the website, in which it reports the minimum, maximum and average value of the day in the interbank exchange rate. In another column, indicate the price and compare it with the previous day's measurements. This way you can easily see the evolution of the North American currency in the country.

In this way, the dollar ended the day slightly lower, after having opened at 3.7440 and continues with its stability. During the last time, the currency kept its price practically unchanged, with slight variations.

Despite the different governments and political processes that the Peruvian territory has experienced in recent years, the sun has always remained stable and managed to maintain a value that it holds against the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Argentina today, January 22

The blue dollar, or free dollar, reached the figure of 819.76 Argentine pesos todays. Although there are several quotes in Argentina, the average informal quote is considered the clearest reflection of the value of the US currency in the territory.

This price is not regulated by the monetary authorities and its sale is handled outside the formal market. However, due to the difficulty of acquiring the North American currency and the limitations that exist, many Argentines choose to buy at this value.

The different quotes are due to the stocks maintained by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). Due to the restrictions that exist, you can only buy US$200 at the official value, the price of which also increases because the operation entails certain taxes, and to be authorized to do so you must meet a series of requirements.

Why does the peso change its value against the dollar?

