Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico starts the day this Saturday, maintaining its losing streak of falling value against the Mexican peso. The us currency continues to lose cost at the national level, after a week ago it had a thread of days recovering its value. The green ticket it has a tug of war with the national currency to position itself.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Saturday December 24 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed in a national average value from $19.4011 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $19,022 and of sale at $19.7802which represents a slight decrease in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar records a fall again of -0.03%which is equivalent to .0.0063 of a slight drop in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -1.55%, equivalent to -0.30, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of 0.81% equivalent to 0.16.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $19,574 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) $19.4287 pesos this according to Friday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico