Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico has been losing value for several days against the Mexican peso. The green ticket It’s been a few days in the thread where loses its cost in the national market. It should be noted that the us currency maintains a stretch and blooms with the country’s currency to position itself, so it is highlighted that the dollar loses strength this week.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today friday december 23 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed in a national average value from $19.5236 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $19.1499 and of sale at $19.8974which represents a slight decrease in its value against the national currency.

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar records a fall again from -0.09%which is equivalent to .0.0169 of a slight drop in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.92%, equivalent to -0.18, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of 1.44% equivalent to 0.28.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

The dollar is quoted in $19,574 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Thursday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico