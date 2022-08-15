Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico, registers again a drop in its value against the Mexican pesoand it is that yesterday he registered a pause in his losing streak, however, today the greenback and continues to lose tenths that move it further and further away from the 20 Mexican pesos. The american currency it has tried to recover on more than one occasion, but continues to decline.

According to the information on the site eldolar.info, a national overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso can be seen. Today monday august 15 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed at a national average value of $19.8983 Mexican pesos the unit, while the value of its purchase is $19.6518 and his sale of $20.1447this means a drop compared to the previous two days.

Likewise, according to what the aforementioned website reports, the dollar registers a relapse that positions it in –0.02%equivalent to $-0.0047while, with this, the figures of the week of the North American currency remain in -0.02%, equivalent to $-0.00 although in a monthly overview, the greenback has maintained figures such as –2.21%equivalent to $-0.45.

It is important to note that the exchange rate of the dollar and other currenciesthey will always be influenced by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures such as inflation or its power in the market, as well as within the country the value that each banking entity offers to the North American currency, that is why that we share with you buying and selling price of dollars in the country.

The dollar is quoted at $19,874 pesos in institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and without leaving it aside, in the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) according to Friday’s FIX.

“For this year 2022, the Ministry of Finance had forecast that Mexico would grow 5.5%, that the exchange rate would be 20 pesos per dollar and that inflation would remain the same as expected for the end of this year, of 3.0 %, according to the macroeconomic perspectives presented in the Economic Package Project for next year”, as indicated by the Mexican authorities.

Next, we will share with you the image of the value that the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme and some other financial entities that maintain activities in Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial companies of Mexico

With information from Investing.com Mexico