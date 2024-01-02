We are finally in 2024, and although there are many games and movies to look forward to in the future, we cannot rule out thinking about whether there will be price increases in different areas, especially in services that provide us with entertainment such as series or video games that are available. They can go down by just paying a monthly fee. This year things seem to be going normally, but in case any doubts arise, here we mention the prices that have remained at least until this first month in which we live.

According to what has been said, Netflix now has a price of $140 MXN in its basic rate con adsthe standard one reaches $220 MXN and the premium at $300 MXN. Added to this is that the user can pay $70 extra pesos for adding users that they do not live at the same address, a policy that people have not liked since it was implemented a few months ago.

As to Amazon Primecontinue with the rate of $99 MXN per month, or $899 MXN annuallywhich saves the user three months if they intend to pay for 12 months. Disney Plus It is priced at $179 MXN and Star+$219 MX per month. The Combo+ It costs $269 MXN. Rates that may change now that the merger of both platforms is approaching for this year.

For its part, regarding video games, the PS Plus Deluxe $11.99, extra, $10.49 dollars and essential, $6.99; The price in pesos may vary depending on the increase and decrease of the dollar. Game Pass It has prices ranging from $170 MXN for the basic either $250 MXN for the Ultimate, which allows you to try games on consoles, PC and also the cloud. For now there is stability, but things can change eventually, especially now that they need to recover what they invested in Activison Blizzard.

Editor's note: At the moment there are no price increases for any, although Sony already made its move last year in October, so making another one so quickly is not something that can be considered intelligent. At least, things in terms of prices are stable and it is appreciated.