Samsung unveiled its Galaxy A42 5G smartphone and Galaxy Tab A7 tablet this week. However, the company did not provide any information about the price and availability of these devices. Now the South Korean company has revealed the price, variants, color options and availability of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and Galaxy Tab A7 through a release release.According to Samsung, the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone will be available at Samsung’s online store in Germany. From November, the phone can also be purchased from offline stores in Germany. The Galaxy A42 5G comes in Black, White and Gray colors. Its price is 369 euros (about 32,000 rupees). It is the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone of the company

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A42 5G will feature a 6.6-inch Super Amoled Infinity-U notch display design. The handset will give 5000mAh battery. The company has not yet given information about the processor. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera and in-display fingerprint reader. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab A7’s Wi-Fi only edition costs 233 euros (about Rs 20,000). The Galaxy Tab A7 LTE version costs 282 euros (about Rs). Both variants will be available in dark gray, silver and gold color options. The tablet can also be purchased from Samsung’s online stores in Germany.

The Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has a large 10.4-inch display. It comes with metallic body and has 5mm bezels all around it. The tablet has Snapdragon 662 chipset, 3 GB RAM, storage up to 64 GB, 7040mAh battery. The battery supports 15 watts fast charging. It has an 8 megapixel rear, 5 megapixel front camera.