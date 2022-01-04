Originally released in 1989 for Apple II, Prince of Persia is one of the most famous games in the videogame field and is now available to everyone in a completely new and free mode, compatible with browsers and even on Android devices. The version used for this particular port is the one for MS-Dos, released in 1990.

The famous saga has inspired many sequels and new titles, including the most famous The Sands of Time which we will see later than expected, but the original title is perhaps the most iconic and famous one, also due to its incredible complexity, despite the times. On the GitHub portal a user was able to perfectly recreate the game, in an HTML5 / Java Script version.

This language allows you to relive the adventures of the prince even on Android devices, also integrating the touchscreen perfectly, so you can play in full screen without a controller. The author of this incredible project is Oliver Klemenz, who has also added various other versions to his page, such as the one for browser on PC.

Historically remembered as very difficult, the title had a limit of 60 real minutes to be able to complete it, features that has also remained in this browser version, greatly increasing the tension. Obviously, for those who do not want to get too stressed, the user has also entered a version with the difficulty lowered by 50%, so that it can be accessible to more people.

Anyone who wants to try playing Prince of Persia on your browser you can do this by directly accessing this link, which allows you to go back in time and experience the thrill of this title released in 1990, with all its magic of the time. The possibility of being able to play it on a browser makes it compatible with most of the currently existing computers, so as to be accessible to all.

Also, if the 60-minute limit and the difficulty is too high, we also leave you the link for the half difficulty version, so you can still experience this incredible adventure.