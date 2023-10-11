We know the answer, because we know the price of the Mercedes-AMG GT. And you too, after the click!

It is almost unbelievable that Mercedes still makes the AMG GT. A sports coupe with a very big V8 biturbo engine is something that you don’t see very often these days. Now this is not an A180 or C200 that Das Haus sells thousands of per week, so relatively speaking it’s not too bad.

The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is different from its predecessor in a few ways. Or rather: two essential points. Firstly, the Mercedes-AMG car now has a back seat. Not so much because it is now a family car, but an emergency bench that a boosted toddler can fold into is better than no back seat.

Another big difference: the new Mercedes-AMG GT (C192) has all-wheel drive! It has therefore become more of a car for daily use and is therefore a direct competitor for the Porsche 911 Turbo.

Price new Mercedes-AMG GT

That success may partly depend on the price. Well, we have that for you. The Mercedes-AMG GT is gone 286,258 euros. If so, you will receive a ’63 4Matic+’. This has a 4.0 V8 with two turbos, good for 585 hp and 800 Nm of torque. That’s a lot!

Thanks to the standard four-wheel drive, you can now reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds anytime and anywhere. The maximum speed is 315 km/h. That seems a bit modest to us, an SL55 AMG without a limiter from 2002 already achieved that.

So it’s completely standard!

In the standard version it is not easy to bite the bullet. In the Netherlands they are completely, very completely or very completely equipped. It already has 20-inch AMG wheels as standard, for example. Or a nappa leather interior, which is also standard. Magic Vision Control is also completely free for that 286 grand: then the windshield washers are heated and also incorporated into the windshield wipers. Just like a vacuum cleaner with a USB connection for the car, it’s something you didn’t know you needed.

Price competition

At Mercedes they know who the competition is. The price of the new Mercedes-AMG GT is almost exactly the same as that of its intended arch rival, the Porsche 911 Turbo. We have also included the 911 Turbo S, because basically no one orders the regular one anymore (according to the McDonald’s Super Size principle).

Jaguar F-Type R75 P575 AWD (X152) | €186,988

Lexus LC500 (URZ100) | €193,995

BMW M8 Competition (F92) | €240,625.30

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo (M189) | €271,576

McLaren GT | €262,600

Ferrari Roma (Tipo F-169)| €278,285

Porsche 911 Turbo (992)| €286,700

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 (C192) | €286,258

Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) | €320,100

It is also striking that you can have a Ferrari Roma for a similar amount. It will be more expensive to maintain, but the residual value is higher (because Ferrari). The Lexus and Jaguar are dirt cheap in comparison and we mention this because Viking experts Frank and Gert have just taken them to Denmark.

The Lexus is much slower (it also lacks 100 hp and 300 Nm) and the Jaguar has no back seat. The Maserati GranTurismo is more spacious and stunningly beautiful, but less sporty. That in itself is not a problem. But the Maser also has a V6 and some may mind that. Although, the 911 also has ‘only’ 6 cylinders and that has never been a problem.

Configuration is now also possible!

