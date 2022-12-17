Zacatecas, Zac.- During the week from December 18 to 24 of 2022 the prices highs in Zacatecas for LP Gas they should not exceed $21.06 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $11.37 pesos per liter.

The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) released the maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP) in the entity.

According to the agency, during this week lthe maximum prices in the state of Zacatecas they are $21.06 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $11.37 pesos per liter.

While hethe lowest costss are $19.68 pesos per kilogram with VAT and $10.63 pesos per liter.

In the most outstanding municipalities of the state the prices will be as follows:

Cap $20.82 per kilo and $11.24 per liter; Mazapil $19.68 and $10.63 per liter; Sherry $20.71 per kilo and $11.18 per liter.

While Guadalupe will cost $19.90 per kilo and $10.75 per liter; in Zacatecas at $21.06 a kilo and $11.37 a liter; in Fresnillo $21.06 per kilo and $11.37 per liter.

In other words, if you have a 45-kilogram cylinder, it should not exceed 947 pesos in the municipalities where it is more expensive.

But if you have one of 30 kilograms of LP Gas, the maximum price you must pay is 631 pesos.

While for the 20 and 10 kilogram tanks the most you will pay will be 421.1 and 210 pesos.

It should be noted that these prices will be this way until December 24 and already include VAT