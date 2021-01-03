Two corona virus vaccines have been approved for emergency use in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved ‘Kovishield’ of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ for emergency use. So far, no official announcement has been made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech about the price of ‘Kovishield’ and ‘Kovaxine’.

The Union Health Minister has announced that in the first phase, 3 crore Kovid wars will be provided with Kovid vaccine. There will be no charge for vaccine from Kovid wars. Whether the Kovid vaccine will be given free to the rest of the countrymen is yet to be decided.

A dose of covaxine may be available for Rs 100

According to the report of Hindustan Times, the price of covacine made by Bharat Biotech can be less than 100 rupees. Two doses of this vaccine will be given. According to the report of Hindustan Times, Bharat Biotech has spent around 350 to 400 crores in the manufacture of vaccine.

By December 23, the two-phase trial of Bharat Biotech Kovaxin has been completed. On December 23, the third trial of Covaxin was approved, in which about 23 thousand volunteers are participating.

Kovishield can cost Rs 500-600

Talking about the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute, its price can be between 500 and 600 rupees. The CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Purana, has been continuously saying that he will try to provide this vaccine at a minimum price. Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford to produce this vaccine. The Oxford-made vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in England.

The covishield vaccine can be stored at temperatures ranging from 2 ° C to 8 ° C. The covishield vaccine has been found to be 90 percent effective in the trial. Around 20 thousand people from the UK, Brazil and South Africa participated in the trial of the vaccine made by Oxford.

