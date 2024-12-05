When carrying out different operations in the financial market, one of the main indicators to take into account is, precisely, data on the price of goldwhich vary over time, since this raw material and its evolution is a great indicator for investors who operate in different markets.

In this way, in elEconomista.es can consult the price of gold and its evolutionin a graph in which you can see the real price per ounce of gold, expressed in euros. Additionally, in the chart summary you can filter in time by week, month, six months or a year.

Likewise, you can consult gold value statisticssuch as the maximum since January, as well as the minimum, the maximum in the last 52 weeks and news related to the price of gold and its evolution.

Gold price today: updated data

Gold price per kilo (euros): 80,837

Gold price per ounce (euros): 2,514

Gold price per gram (euros): 80