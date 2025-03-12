When making different operations in the financial market, one of the main indicators to take into account is precisely Data on gold pricewhich vary over time, since this raw material and its evolution is a great indicator for investors operating in different markets.

In this way, in electionomista.es can consult the price of gold and its evolutionin a graph in which you can see the real price per ounce of gold, expressed in euros. In addition, in the graphic summary you can filter in time per week, month, six months or one year.

Likewise, they can consult gold value statisticsas the maximum since January, as well as the minimum, the maximum in the last 52 weeks and news related to the price of gold and its evolution.

Gold price today: updated data

Gold price per kilo (euros): 90.168

Gold price for (euros): 2,804

Gold price per gram (euros): 90