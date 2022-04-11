Mexico.- The gasoline and diesel in Mexico They present this Monday a general price at the national level of $21.45 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.28 per liter of Premium and $22.92 pesos per liter of diesel.

Gasoline prices tend to vary according to each region of the country due to factors such as taxes, international oil prices, distribution and logistics costs, as well as geographic location.

This April 11, 2022 we inform you of the prices per liter of fuel lps of today by states of Mexico, with the average rates according to GasolinaMX.

Price of gasoline and diesel in Mexico

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.06

Premium 24.09

Diesel 23.15

Great 22.44

Premium 24.75

Diesel 22.75

Great 22.02

Premium 23.97

Diesel 23.09

Magna 22.08

Premium 23.76

Diesel 24.28

Great 21.05

Premium 23.23

Diesel 21.84

Magna 20.12

Premium 22.21

Diesel 22.84

Magna 19.08

Premium 20.87

Diesel 22.49

Great 21.73

Premium 23.44

Diesel 23.09

Great 21.71

Premium 23.59

Diesel 23.07

Great 21.33

Premium 23.69

Diesel 22.49

Great 20.85

Premium 22.71

Diesel 22.32

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.41

Premium 23.43

Diesel 22.67

Great 20.94

Premium 22.76

Diesel 22.38

Great 21.15

Premium 22.81

Diesel 22.68

Great 20.63

Premium 22.19

Diesel 22.12

Great 22.49

Premium 23.77

Diesel 23.83

If you want to check the price of fuel in your municipality, you can do so through the official website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).