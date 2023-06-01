This Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the price of fuels in Mexico on this day the price of Magna, Premium and Diesel gasolines remain at the same national average value. For its part, the Ministry of Finance reported that this week it sent the tax support for Premium gasoline, in addition to the fact that the other two fuels had an increase in their fiscal support for the week of May 27 to June 2.

Today the national average price is maintained as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $22.11 on the other hand, the red or (Premium)is appreciated in $24.18 Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.66 pesos per liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline price It may present a variation depending on the location in the country, given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share one fuel price list by Mexican state, so that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price for the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $22.7

Premium $24.75

Diesel $23.52

New Lion:

Magna $22.77

Premium $25.17

Diesel $23.79

Jalisco:

Magna $22.3

Premium $24.67

Diesel $23.66

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.34

Premium $24.22

Diesel $24.17

Lower California:

Magna $20.96

Premium $23.73

Diesel $22.52

Chihuahua:

Magna $20.39

Premium $22.8

Diesel $23.36

Coahuila:

Magna $21.52

Premium $23.93

Diesel $23.77

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $21.17

Premium $24.21

Diesel $23.78

Michoacan:

Magna $22.29

Premium $24.14

Diesel $23.86

Guanajuato:

Magna $22

Premium $24.5

Diesel $23.67

Gentleman:

Magna $20.26

Premium $23.29

Diesel $23.01

Mexico state:

Magna $21.75

Premium $24.07

Diesel $23.29

Puebla:

Magna $21.34

Premium $23.37

Diesel $23.11

Veracruz:

Magna $21.58

Premium $23.36

Diesel $23.29

Warrior:

Magna $23.08

Premium $24.54

Diesel $24.49

Tabasco:

Magna $21.65

Premium $23.33

Diesel $23.29

Yucatan:

Magna $22.22

Premium $23.95

Diesel $23.95

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.66

Premium $24.28

Diesel $24.24

Chiapas:

Magna $21.82

Premium $23.62

Diesel $23.63

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)where you will find more data.