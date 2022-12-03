Mexico. – East Saturday December 3 of 2022, the price of fuels in Mexico opens the day with an increase in the value of Magna and Premium gasoline, while Diesel maintains its national average value. The SHCP reported that ‘Red’ gasoline lost support for the fiscal stimulus in its entirety, while the Diesel and the ‘green‘, they keep it for another week.

Today the national average price is maintained as follows, green gasoline or (Magna), $21.64 on the other hand, the red or (Premium), is appreciated in $23.8Meanwhile he diesel it is sold in $23.57 pesos per liter of fuels.

It is important to remind users that the gasoline pricemay present a variation depending on the location in the country, this given factors such as the distribution and logistics of fuel, as well as the international price of oil and the taxes implemented.

That is why we share a list of the fuel prices by Mexican state, so that you can analyze the cost of these at the national level, which is based on an average price for the country.

Fuels in Mexico today:

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna $22.07

Premium $24.56

Diesel $23.57

New Lion:

Magna $22.65

Premium $25.03

Diesel $23.73

Jalisco:

Magna $22.21

Premium $24.6

Diesel $23.67

Sinaloa:

Magna $22.24

Premium $24.16

Diesel $24.17

Lower California:

Magna $20.81

Premium $23.61

Diesel $22.44

Chihuahua:

Magna $19.95

Premium $22.55

Diesel $23.31

Coahuila:

Magna $21.3

Premium $24.09

Diesel $23.74

San Luis Potosi:

Magna $21.87

Premium $23.99

Diesel $23.79

Michoacan:

Magna $21.81

Premium $24.99

Diesel $23.78

Guanajuato:

Magna $21.67

Premium $24.32

Diesel $23.58

Gentleman:

Magna $20.74

Premium $23.1

Diesel $22.95

Mexico state:

Magna $21.53

Premium $24.93

Diesel $23.3

Puebla:

Magna $20.94

Premium $23.15

Diesel $23.02

Veracruz:

Magna $21.5

Premium $23.39

Diesel $23.31

Warrior:

Magna $22.75

Premium $24.22

Diesel $24.32

Tabasco:

Magna $21.49

Premium $23.09

Diesel $23.12

Yucatan:

Magna $21.82

Premium $23.54

Diesel $23.83

Oaxacan:

Magna $22.44

Premium $24.14

Diesel $24.16

Chiapas:

Magna $21.77

Premium $23.53

Diesel $23.55

In the same way, if you are interested in knowing the price of fuel within your municipality, you can enter the website of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), where you will find more data.